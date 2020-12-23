Housing Assistance Corporation Warns of Rising Housing Insecurity as Pandemic Continues

HYANNIS – Housing Assistance Corporation (HAC) is warning of increasing housing insecurity among Cape Cod residents as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and regional real estate sales and values increase.

With unemployment claims on the rise after a slow summer season in the region, many more residents are in need of help who may not have needed it before, said Alisa Magnotta, CEO of Housing Assistance Corporation.

“We have seen an increase of about 300 percent in individuals and families in our area calling in for rental assistance and financial assistance to help them make ends meet both on their mortgage and on their rent,” said Magnotta.

She said that there are numerous sources of assistance available to residents, including Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) and Emergency Housing Assistance (ERMA) dollars which helps people with low or extremely low incomes statewide.

The Towns of Barnstable, Brewster and Chatham have also provided residents in those towns with rental assistance dollars, said Magnotta.

The Workforce Housing Relief Fund, started by HAC, also provides assistance for residents across the Cape who earn between 50 and 100 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).

“It is a fund that’s available for people who are above the qualifying income for the government programs. So there are more of your middle-income people who maybe make 50 or 70 thousand dollars a year in their household that still need help,” said Magnotta.

The Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors (CCIAOR) recently made a contribution of $10,000 to the Workforce Fund, which inspired a matching donation of $10,000 from the association’s members, said CCIAOR CEO Ryan Castle.

Castle said that real estate has been seeing unprecedented increases in volume and values of sales during the pandemic, highlighting that some industries have weathered the pandemic better than others.

He said it also highlights the housing crisis in the region.

“There’s less than 700 single-family homes for sale Cape-wide when normally, prior to the pandemic, we were at all time lows in the 2,000’s,” said Castle.

“That just shows the amount of toll it’s taking, which is putting pressure on prices to rise quickly. I think that speaks to a lot of things that the Housing Assistance Corporation has been talking about long-term. About making sure that we have availability and affordability moving forward in the Cape Cod real estate market.”

Magnotta and Castle both said that the state and federal government have offered some assistance for housing, such as with the RAFT and ERMA funds, but more help might be needed to curb the housing crisis on the Cape and Islands being exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.

“We want to make sure these landlords are getting the rent so they can pay the mortgage so they’re not forced to sell and take these high prices that they can get,” said Castle.

Castle said that landlords being forced to sell would dwindle an already low volume of available year-round housing.