HUD Announces $2.7 Billion For Homeless Services

BARNSTABLE – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently announced $2.7 billion in competitive funding available for homeless services organizations nationwide through its Continuum of Care Program.

The Continuum of Care Program is the largest source of federal grant funding for homeless services and housing programs.

CoC Program Grants are awarded annually through the NOFO, by which nearly 400 CoC communities apply for grants for about 7,000 homeless services projects, including new grants and renewals of existing grants.

The HUD announced that for the first time, Indian Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities will be able to apply for grants through the CoC program.

The HUD also announced that NOFO will provide $102 million for supportive services such as rapid rehousing to assist survivors of domestic assault, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking.

The 503 Cape Cod and Islands COC has issued a request for proposals for new and renewed projects through the competitive process.

Barnstable County is the Collaborating Applicant for the NOFO and oversees the ranking of all applications and preparing the NOFO application.

The deadline for submission of the collaborative Application is November 16, 2021.

For more information, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter