Hundreds of Regal Cinemas Movie Theaters to Close

October 6, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — In the latest blow to the beleaguered film industry, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. is temporarily shuttering its locations Thursday due to a lack of blockbusters on the calendar and major domestic markets like New York remaining closed.

Cineworld Group Plc said Monday that 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S., including locations in Mashpee and Hyannis will close, affecting thousands of its employees.

The company says that with major markets such as New York closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”

