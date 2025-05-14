Hyannis Announces Aesthetic Funds For Downtown Businesses

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Planning and Development Department has partnered with the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District to announce $50,000 in available funds for aesthetic improvements in Downtown Hyannis through the 2025 iteration of the Small Business Façade Improvement Grant Program.

The program is intended to improve the look and quality of downtown Hyannis, with individual grants of up to $10,000, in continuation of the last two years of the program, which facilitated $600,000 in investment in downtown businesses.

All grants require a 20% match from the applicant.

The funds are provided by the MassDevelopment Transformative Development Initiative and are available to all properties in the Hyannis Transformative Development Initiative District extending from Yarmouth Road to High School Road in Hyannis.

Eligible cosmetic improvements include new signage, painting, windows, doors, awnings and more.

The deadline to apply for the 2025 round of funding is June 8, 2025.

Stipulations exist, such as that projects receiving funding must be completed by November 1, 2025.

The application can be found by clicking here.