HYANNIS – The Hyannis Holiday Motel sold this week for $4.7 million, according to Carey Commercial Inc.

The 72-unit motel is located on Ocean Street across from Hyannis Harbor.

The two-acre property was sold by the Hurley Family, which built the motel in the early 1960’s, to the owners of the nearby Hyannis Harborview Hotel.

The property is able to be redeveloped as the area is exempt from the Cape Cod Commission.