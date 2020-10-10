Hyannis HyArts Artist Shanties Open Weekends in October

HYANNIS – Residents and visitors to Hyannis can purchase the work of local artists every weekend throughout October at the HyArts Artist Shanties at Bismore Park.

From 11am to 4pm, Cape Cod artists will be selling hand-made, designed or crafted work in a variety of mediums.

Organizers said that artists are set up for proper physical distancing and sanitizing.

The town also announced that they are now accepting applications for the 2021 Hyannis HyArts Artist Shanty Season.

Applications are received on a rolling basis until all spots are filled with application reviews beginning on November 1.

Applications can be submitted online at artsbarnstable.com.

Seven shanties are located at Bismore Park and five shanties are located at the Harbor Overlook.

The Hyannis HyArts Artist Shanty Program began in 2005, as the first in a series of arts-oriented strategies designed to provide opportunities for exposure for local artists, enliven the economic climate in downtown Hyannis and establish a backdrop for year-round residents and visitors.

The shanties are open weekends in May through mid-June, seven days a week through the end of September, October weekends and special events in November and December.