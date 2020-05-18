Hyannis Main Street Facebook Group Helping Local Businesses

HYANNIS – The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted small businesses across the Cape and Islands, including those on Main Street in Hyannis.

In response to the challenges the pandemic has brought, the “Hyannis Main Street Marketplace” Facebook group was formed.

The Facebook group allows Hyannis Main Street businesses who previously did not have websites to conduct transactions through social media.

“It’s a best practice in this time when you cannot have face to face retail and people still want to shop locally and access products,” said Executive Director of the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District, Elizabeth Wurfbain.

“People wanted to put their money in local businesses, and that’s really how it came about, from a need to help the community at this time.”

The group, which now has over 2,100 members, was started by Jane Walsh, who owns Red Fish Blue Fish on Main Street.

“The response has been really incredible, the customers have really loved being able to come downtown virtually and shop with us,” said Walsh.

“I just wanted to do something really quick and accessible and people really loved it.”

Walsh said she came up with the idea after doing research on how small businesses in other communities were dealing with the pandemic.

Owner of Soho Arts Company on Main Street, Betsy Young, echoed Walsh’s statements.

“It’s been a really great experience,” said Young.

“Jane Walsh had the idea to start it two or three weeks ago and we are already are up to about 2,000 members.”

Though the group has been helpful to local business owners, Walsh and Young noted that it cannot fully replace being open for business.

“The Hyannis Main Street Marketplace Facebook group has helped a lot, but it still not the same as having the doors open,” said Walsh.

“I miss my customers, I really do,” added Young.

“This is as good as we can do right now, unfortunately we are in this situation but we are making lemonade out of lemons.”

Currently 25 merchants are involved and posting on the page.

Main Street businesses are allowed to post one item for sale per day.

Buyers can comment “sold” along with their email address on posted products they are interested in purchasing.

The business owner will then contact the interested buyer.

Payment and delivery options are discussed between the two parties through private messaging.

“We have about 25 or more merchants that are posting every day, and there’s always fresh content going up every day,” said Young.

“And people can just comment ‘sold’ and we get in touch with them and get their product delivered to them.”

In all cases, COVID-19 safety practices are followed.

Only Main Street businesses can post in the group.

To view the Hyannis Main Street Marketplace Facebook page, click here.

For more information on Hyannis Main Street, click here.