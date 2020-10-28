Hyannis Main Street Offers Halloween Celebration Alternative

HYANNIS – As usual trick or treating has been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hyannis Main Street is inviting the community to dress up and visit to celebrate Halloween.

All Halloween weekend, businesses will be open and decorations will be up.

Sturgis students will be carving dozens of pumpkins to display along the street with merchants participating in a virtual pumpkin contest.

Participants in the contest will be entered to win a $150 gift certificate to a favorite Hyannis Main Street shop along with a $150 gift certificate going to the owner of the winning pumpkin.

Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic will be enforced along Main Street, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart.

Pets are welcome.

Upcoming events on Hyannis Main Street can be found here.