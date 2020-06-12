Summer Lane Closure Planned for Main St. Hyannis

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable is taking precautions as it begins to safely welcome residents and visitors to Hyannis Main Street this summer.

To provide room for social distancing, and to support the safe reopening of the small shops and restaurants on Main Street, the town is making one of the two traffic lanes on the street available to pedestrians and outdoor business use.

The Department of Public Works will be installing concrete barriers along the center line of Main Street to prohibit vehicle access to the north lane.

The lane closure will begin prior to Barnstable Road and extend to Sea Street and will remain in place through the summer.

The southern lane and parking spaces will remain available for vehicle travel and parking.

All intersections will remain open for traffic in all directions.

“The Town of Barnstable is committed to promoting public health and safety and to supporting the small businesses that make Hyannis Main Street unique and vibrant,” said Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells.

The modifications to the street are the centerpiece of efforts by the town and the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District aimed at ensuring a successful economic recovery and transition to a safe new normal in Hyannis.

The new temporary outdoor business space will be accompanied by renewed efforts to enhance lighting and bring public art to the street, as well resumption of customary services including public restrooms and Community Service Officers.

“There was much thoughtful discussion and outreach made on this change and we think it will help the downtown service this summer,” said Elizabeth Wurfbain, Executive Director of the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District.

“We thank all of the hardworking and insightful partners who are making this happen.”

The installation process of the concrete barrier will begin on Monday, June 15 and is expected to be completed by Friday, June 19.

The installation process will require sections of Main Street to be blocked off to through traffic.

Work is set to take place from 10 p.m. and run until 6 a.m., after which traffic will be opened back to through traffic.

Vehicle traffic will be directed by Barnstable police.

Traffic during the installation process will be delayed and motorists are advised to drive slow, use caution, follow posted safety signs, and seek alternate routes when possible.

For ongoing updates on the efforts to transition Main Street, click here.