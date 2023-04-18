You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Hyannis Route 28 Sewer Work Switching to Overnight

April 18, 2023

HYANNIS – Road work on Route 28 East for Barnstable’s sewer expansion project will switch to an overnight schedule beginning this week to avoid peak travel times.

The following is the full statement from Town of Barnstable officials:

Starting Monday, April 17, 2023, sewer installation within the Route 28 roadway will transition to off-peak, overnight hours. Construction will occur during the hours of 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM, weather permitting.

During this time, a full detour of Route 28 traffic, from Phinney’s Lane to Strawberry Hill Road, will be necessary to safely complete the work.

Construction equipment will be mobilizing overnight. As always, please slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through the road construction areas, and follow available traffic control, posted safety, and detour signs.

To view real-time road closures and detours associated with this work, please visit the Waze Live Map located at: https://www.waze.com/live-map.

