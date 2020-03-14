Cape Cod Hospital Confirms First Coronavirus Case in Barnstable County

HYANNIS – The first case of the novel coronavirus in Barnstable County was confirmed Saturday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The patient was previously admitted to Cape Cod Hospital with respiratory symptoms.

According to a statement from Cape Cod Hospital, they were screened in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s criteria.

After the screening, the patient was approved by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for testing.

Approximately 24 hours later, the test came back positive.

“Cape Cod Healthcare is taking every necessary precaution to keep our patients and community safe,” said President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare Michael Lauf.

Staff members who have come in contact with the patient are being monitored as well.

The patient will remain at Cape Cod Hospital until they can return home for the rest of the recommended 14 day quarantine period.

The patient has been referred to the DPH, which will continue to monitor the patient’s condition.

Lauf encouraged local residents to continue to educate themselves on how to prevent the spread of the virus, and to use common sense.

Cape Cod Healthcare is advising the community to take hygienic precautions, such as covering coughs and sneezes, using proper hand-washing techniques, cleaning frequently used surfaces, and staying at home when feeling sick.

Cape Cod Healthcare asks that if you are experiencing respiratory symptoms, including a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider before arriving at a healthcare location.

