Hyannis Water System Honored by the New England Water Works Association

HYANNIS – Hyannis Water System recently received the 2020 Utility of the Year Award from the New England Water Works Association, the region’s largest and oldest not-for-profit organization of water works professionals.

The award recognizes utilities which have made significant improvements to the water system infrastructure, customer service, staff training, and/or operations to further protect public health of the customers they serve.

Hyannis Water System received the award in the medium-sized utility category.

Hyannis Water System provides drinking water and fire protection to the economic hub of Cape Cod.

The system includes four water treatment facilities, 12 well pumping stations, and 107 miles of distribution piping.

The water system provides drinking water services to approximately 18,000 residents through 7,249 metered service connections to residential and commercial properties.

The seasonal population Hyannis Water System serves swells to over 35,000 during the summer.

Supplying its drinking water from groundwater sources, this water system draws about 2.77 million gallons per day from wells.

Over the past decade, Hyannis Water System has made upgrades to their water system, including construction of two new water storage tanks and pump stations at the Maher and Straightway Water Treatment Plants.

The system is currently constructing a $12 million dollar, state of the art treatment plant to improve the water quality for their residents in response to contamination of their wells with PFAS and 1,4-Dioxane.

The treatment plant is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020.