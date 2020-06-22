Hyannis Water System Issues Non-Essential Outdoor Water Restrictions

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Water Board has issued water restrictions on non-essential outdoor water use.

The board determined that a potential for a water shortage exists due to the limited availability of water production wells and the need to purchase water from adjacent water systems.

Town officials said that the declaration of a State of Water Supply Conservation is necessary to ensure an adequate supply of water for drinking and fire protection is available.

Outdoor watering by water users with odd numbered addresses is restricted to odd numbered days and outdoor watering by water users with even numbered addresses is restricted to even numbered days.

Outdoor watering by hand is permitted only from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. and washing vehicles only for a commercial car wash or if its necessary for operator safety.

Filling swimming pools is also prohibited by the board.

Officials said that the board will terminate the water use restrictions when the condition requiring the State of Water Supply Conservation no longer exists.

For more information, call the Hyannis Water System at 508-775-0063.