Hyannis Youth and Community Center Could Remain Closed For Foreseeable Future

HYANNIS – Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells and other officials are addressing potential issues that could arise in recent weeks regarding the reopening of the Hyannis Youth and Community Center.

Governor Charlie Baker’s recent pause on coronavirus reopening plans and restrictions on indoor gatherings has made reopening the HYCC something that cannot be done so easily Ells said in a recently released video.

Because of that, the center might not open in the near future.

“We can only have 25 people in a particular area,” Ells explained, “and in a very controlled environment.”

Schools restarting classes in the upcoming weeks adds another element to this issue. As the academic year approaches, Ells added that the town needs to look into developing new after school programming for local students in order to keep them active and social.

“Now, we’d have to have fewer participants,” Ells said.

“But at least we’d have a place for the kids to go, especially if a portion of their school day is remote.”

Ells noted that the situation is still fluid, and more updates on the town’s efforts to reopen the HYCC will be provided when they become available.