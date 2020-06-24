Hyannis Harbor Shanties Now Open

HYANNIS – The Hyannis HyArts Artist Shanties are now open to the public.

Throughout the summer and into autumn, local artists will be showcasing their art at the Bismore Park location.

The shanties are offered by the Town of Barnstable as a way to provide artists with an affordable and accessible outlet to display their work and connect with visitors.

The shanties will be open seven days a week starting at 11 a.m. The shanties will close at 6 p.m. in June and September, and 8 p.m. in July and August.

For more information, visit Arts Barnstable’s website by clicking here.