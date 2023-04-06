Hydrant Flushing in Harwich Starts April 10

HARWICH – Hydrant flushing in Harwich will begin the week of April 10.

Flushing will occur Mondays through Thursdays between 6 p.m. and midnight in the Route 39, Harwich Center, and North Harwich areas until June 30.

Town officials have advised residents to be aware of posted signs notifying when flushing will start within neighborhoods, as they should also set aside clean water for cooking and drinking in case of temporary water discoloration.

While flushing is carried out, a chlorine taste to local water can be expected as well.

For more details, visit the Harwich Water Department’s website by clicking here.