You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hydrant Flushing in Harwich Starts April 10

Hydrant Flushing in Harwich Starts April 10

April 6, 2023

HARWICH – Hydrant flushing in Harwich will begin the week of April 10.

Flushing will occur Mondays through Thursdays between 6 p.m. and midnight in the Route 39, Harwich Center, and North Harwich areas until June 30.

Town officials have advised residents to be aware of posted signs notifying when flushing will start within neighborhoods, as they should also set aside clean water for cooking and drinking in case of temporary water discoloration.

While flushing is carried out, a chlorine taste to local water can be expected as well.

For more details, visit the Harwich Water Department’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 