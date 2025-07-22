You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Immediate compliance measures announced for assisted living centers after fatal Fall River fire

July 22, 2025

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey’s administration is requiring safety reviews of all assisted living facilities in Massachusetts following the fire at the Gabriel House in Fall River earlier this month which killed ten people.

The Executive Office of Aging and Independence will launch the initiative to ensure that all 273 assisted living homes in the state are prepared to protect residents during emergencies.

All of the facilities are being directed to issue a letter to residents and families outlining fire safety protocols, evacuation procedures and key points of contact for questions or concerns. 

Additionally, ALRs are instructed to ensure evacuation instructions and exit routes are posted inside each resident’s unit and in common areas, and there will be a fire safety assessment survey distributed that must be completed within the next month, reaffirming compliance with fire safety requirements such as sprinkler systems, fire drills, evacuation protocols and maintenance of fire-rated doors and walls.

“We are engaging every assisted living provider in this process. Our entire team is committed to strengthening emergency readiness and improving standards across the assisted living sector in Massachusetts,” says Aging and Independence Secretary Robin Lipson.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

