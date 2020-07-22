You are here: Home / NewsCenter / In-Person Hearing Held for Latanowich in Barnstable Superior Court

In-Person Hearing Held for Latanowich in Barnstable Superior Court

July 22, 2020

BARNSTABLE VILLAGE – An in-person hearing was held on Tuesday in Barnstable Superior Court for the man accused of killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon.

Judge Kathe Tuttman heard testimony but made no decisions as another hearing on the case is scheduled for August 19.

Thomas Latanowich was arrested in April 2018 after allegedly shooting and killing Gannon at a home in Marstons Mills while police were serving a warrant.

He also allegedly shot Gannon’s K-9 partner Nero, who was seriously injured but survived.

He faces a number of charges, including first-degree murder.

His attorney is planning to file a motion to change the venue and get the case moved off-Cape.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 