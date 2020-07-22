In-Person Hearing Held for Latanowich in Barnstable Superior Court

BARNSTABLE VILLAGE – An in-person hearing was held on Tuesday in Barnstable Superior Court for the man accused of killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon.

Judge Kathe Tuttman heard testimony but made no decisions as another hearing on the case is scheduled for August 19.

Thomas Latanowich was arrested in April 2018 after allegedly shooting and killing Gannon at a home in Marstons Mills while police were serving a warrant.

He also allegedly shot Gannon’s K-9 partner Nero, who was seriously injured but survived.

He faces a number of charges, including first-degree murder.

His attorney is planning to file a motion to change the venue and get the case moved off-Cape.