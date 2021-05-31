You are here: Home / NewsCenter / In Visions of Post-Pandemic Life, Roaring ’20s Beckon Again

In Visions of Post-Pandemic Life, Roaring ’20s Beckon Again

May 31, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

NEW YORK (AP) – History repeats itself, but do decades duplicate?

As hopes rise that the pandemic is ebbing in the United States and Europe, visions of a second “Roaring Twenties” to match last century’s post-pandemic decade have proliferated.

Months of lockdown and restrictions on social life have given way to dreams of a new era of frivolity and decadence. For some, it’s party time. In many parts of the world, such thoughts are unthinkable.

But a coming summer and a soaring stock market have lifted optimism and fueled predictions of a new decade of decadence. Some historians see parallels, too.

By Jack Coyle, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 