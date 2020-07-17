Indigenous Groups Push for Mascot Ban and State Seal Change

BOSTON (AP) — Native American groups and their supporters have rallied to urge passage of legislation banning the use of Indian mascots and reviewing the state seal, which depicts a Native American.

Protesters on Thursday chanted and held signs in front of the Massachusetts Statehouse.

Organizers want lawmakers to approve three bills before the July 31 end to the legislative session.

One proposal would create a special commission to review the state seal and motto.

Another would ban Massachusetts public schools from using Native American mascots.

And a third would strengthen the state’s law protecting Indian burial sites and sacred objects.