CENTERVILLE – Residents will get the chance to learn more about sewer expansions in Centerville during a public meeting on Tuesday, March 14.

Plans to conduct work in areas such as by Mother’s Park and along Main Street will be covered during the session, which will be held at 6 p.m. at Barnstable Town Hall.

Attendees are invited to provide feedback and ask questions.

The meeting will also be available online as a recording on the town’s website.