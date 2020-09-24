You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Insanity Defense Planned in Appalachian Trail Killing

September 24, 2020

James L. Jordan

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with killing an Appalachian Trail hiker and attacking another with a hunting knife in Virginia plans to use an insanity defense at his trial.

James Jordan of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, is scheduled to go on trial in January.

The 31-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing 43-year-old Ronald Sanchez Jr., of Oklahoma City, and wounding a female hiker in May 2019.

Jordan’s attorneys filed a notice in federal court this week saying they intend to use an insanity defense.

Jordan has a history of mental illness.

He was originally declared incompetent to stand trial.

But a judge in June found that he is now competent and the case can proceed.

