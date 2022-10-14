Investment in Massachusetts Power Grid Tops $450 Million

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced the intention to modernize the Massachusetts power grid with an investment of over $450 million dollars.

The funding comes through a collaboration between the state Department of Public Utilities, Eversource, National Grid, and Unitil.

The DPU is requiring the utility companies to engage in practices that modernize the statewide power grid, enhance reliability, reduce power costs, and support a cleaner electrical system.

The companies also have plans for updated dispatching, advanced modeling, and forecasting tools.

The first round of modernization was approved and implemented from 2018 through 2021. With the new plans approved, the acceleration in refurbishment is expected to boost information automation and technology.