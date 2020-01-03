The Latest: Iran Vows ‘Harsh’ Response to US Killing of Top General

BAGHDAD, Iraq (AP) – The latest on the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad that killed Iran’s top general (all times local):

6:51 a.m.

Calls for restraint are growing after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran’s top military commander in Baghdad and Iran’s supreme leader vowed a “harsh retaliation.”

A European Union top official urges all parties involved to avoid further escalation “at all cost.”

The minister of state for foreign affairs in the United Arab Emirates, which sits across the Persian Gulf from Iran, calls for rational engagement and a “calm approach, free of emotion.”

And Iraq’s president urges Iraqis to remain united to spare the country more violence after decades of bloodshed.

5:39 a.m.

Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation” for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed its top general and the architect of its interventions across the Middle East.

The killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, marks a major escalation in the standoff between Washington and Iran.

Iran’s supreme leader warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the U.S. after the airstrike, calling Soleimani the “international face of resistance.”

The killing, and any forceful retaliation by Iran, could ignite a conflict that engulfs the whole region, endangering U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria and beyond.

The U.S. ordered its citizens to leave Iraq and closed the embassy in Baghdad.

5:21 a.m.

Global powers are warning that the world has just become a more dangerous place after the targeted killing.

China, Russia and France, all permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, took a dim view of the U.S. airstrike.

A French deputy minister says “We are waking up in a more dangerous world.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the U.S. airstrike as “an adventurist step” that will inflame that Mideast.

China said it was “highly concerned.”

Urgent reconciliation efforts are being launched behind the scenes.

5:13 a.m.

Oil prices are surging and major global stock markets are lower after U.S. forces in Iraq killed an Iranian general. Benchmarks in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong declined.

News of the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani prompted expectations of Iranian retaliation against American and Israeli targets.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow rose to new records, helped by technology stocks.

Investors were encouraged by expectations of stronger global economic growth in 2020 and the planned signing of an interim U.S.-Chinese trade agreement.

2:03 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says President Donald Trump has “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox”.

The former vice president is joining other Democratic White House hopefuls in criticizing Trump’s order, saying it could leave the U.S. “on the brink of a major conflict across the Middle East.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is calling the attack “dangerous,” while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says it was “reckless.”

The price of oil has surged on the news of the military strike.

Uncertainty has gripped global investors, who are trying to gauge what Iran’s response will be.

12:28 a.m.

The United States has killed Iran’s top general in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport, an attack that threatens to dramatically ratchet up tensions in the region.

The targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, could draw forceful Iranian retaliation against American interests in the region and spiral into a far larger conflict.

The Defense Department says it killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is warning that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the U.S. after the airstrike.