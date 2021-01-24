State Names Acting MassDOT Secretary

HYANNIS- MassDOT Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack will be stepping down from her current position in order fill the role of Deputy Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration.

She will be starting in her new position on January 27.

Jamey L. Tesler has been appointed acting DOT Secretary in her place by the Baker-Polito administration.

Tesler will be leaving the role of Registrar of Motor Vehicles.

Previously, Tesler has worked for the Department of Transportation as the Chief Operating Officer and the MBTA among other organizations.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter