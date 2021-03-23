You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Janey Becomes 1st Woman, Person of Color to be Boston Mayor

Janey Becomes 1st Woman, Person of Color to be Boston Mayor

March 22, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — Boston has a new mayor in Kim Janey, who is the city’s first female and first person of color to take the office. Marty Walsh resigned Monday evening to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary.

The Boston City Council President Janey, who is Black, has stepped into the role of acting mayor and is scheduled to have a ceremonial swearing in Wednesday.

Walsh said for the past two months he’s had regular meetings and conversations with Janey to ensure a smooth transition.

Walsh, the latest in a long line of largely Irish-American Boston mayors stretching back the better part of a century, said he welcomed the change.

By STEVE LeBLANC, Associated Press
