Cape Cod Real Estate Remains Red Hot

WEST BARNSTABLE – The real estate market on Cape Cod remains strong, with January 2021 numbers exceeding figures from the same time last year.

The median property sale value has also increased by 17.3%, a significant amount in the past year.

The purchase of properties across Cape Cod has skyrocketed in the past year to the point where real estate agents are fearing for supply numbers moving forward.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are trying to get away from the bigger cities and purchase second homes and primary homes in less-populated areas.

“It’s one of those tough calls, but right now I’m pleased to be able to report that we’re doing well,” said Barnstable County Register of Deeds Jack Meade.

Meade remarked that in the past six or seven months there has been a remarkable amount of activity in Barnstable County real estate sales overall.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter