Certain Sectors Begin Gaining Jobs in Massachusetts

HYANNIS – An assessment by the state of January’s unemployment and employment rates throughout the Commonwealth yielded some surprising results.

The leisure and hospitality industry, which has received the most damage throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, gained almost 2,000 jobs in January.

There were several other industries including construction, education, and trade, transportation, and utilities that gained back some jobs.

The manufacturing industry was one of the only ones to lose jobs in January.

The state unemployment rate is now at 7.8%, down .6 percentage points from where it was previously.

Overall about 35,500 jobs were gained in January, which puts a dent in the estimated 334,200 that were lost last year.

The Massachusetts unemployment rate is slightly higher than the national average, with most industries having lost a significant amount of jobs over the past year.

Mining and logging was the only industry that didn’t encounter significant job loss last year in the state.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter