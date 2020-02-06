Jared MacDonald Reflects on 5 Years Since Bourne Shooting

BOURNE – This week marks five years since the shooting in Bourne which took the life of Coast Guard Petty Officer Lisa Trubnikova.

Adrian Loya was found guilty in 2017 of murder after forcing his way into a Monument Beach condo, killing Trubnikova, injuring her wife Anna, and former Bourne Police Officer Jared MacDonald, who responded to the scene.

He was also found guilty on several other charges, including aggravated assault and battery, armed home invasion and assault and battery on a police officer, among others.

The murder conviction comes with an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

MacDonald was shot in the back while responding and has spent the last five years recovering. He said he still faces challenges every day, but is in a good place.

MacDonald currently works as a self-employed electrician and serves Bourne on the Board of Selectmen.

“I can honestly say that there are still a number of things that mentally and physically I still have to work out in my own mind,” he said.

“It is a long-lasting effect on my life.”

MacDonald said he is excited and happy and that great things have happened in his life since the 2015 incident.

His daughter married last year and will soon give birth to MacDonald’s third grandson. MacDonald’s son has two sons of his own.

“A lot of good things have happened along the way and I am venturing out to new and better things, or at least new and different,” he said.

MacDonald also plans on running for the Plymouth & Barnstable District State Senate seat in the fall.

He announced a run earlier this year for the special election for the seat, which has been open since November. Vinny deMacedo left the seat to take a position with Bridgewater State University.

MacDonald recently ended his special election campaign and said there was just not enough time to make it work.

Although he still feels pain every day, MacDonald said it is something he does not like to complain about.

He said he still gets a lot of help from his family and his service dog, Bullet.

“He performs some functions that help to keep my hips aligned and help me to keep my legs strong,” he said.

MacDonald has not been back to physical therapy since he received Bullet.

To keep up his physical strength, MacDonald goes to the gym with a personal trainer twice per week.

“It’s going well,” he said. “It’s just something that I’m going to have to keep up with for the rest of my life.”

When looking back, MacDonald said he still thinks about the outpouring of support from the local community during his recovery.

“It’s an amazing thing to have people come out and really appreciate what you do,” MacDonald said.

He said it really felt good to have the amount of people reach out and leave messages on his “get well” Facebook page telling him small or big things that he did for them.

“It makes you feel good about what you have been doing,” he said. “There’s nothing like that and I cherish that.”

MacDonald said he tries to carry that sentiment on throughout his life.

“I try to do my best to give appreciation to people when they do a good job,” he said.

The Supreme Judical Court heard an appeal of Loya’s murder conviction in November.