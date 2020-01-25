Jay McMahon Receives Endorsement from Maureen Maloney

BOURNE – Jay McMahon, candidate for the Massachusetts State Senate, announced that Angel Mom, Maureen Maloney, has endorsed his candidacy.

“Our state should be discouraging illegal immigrants, not encouraging them to come the commonwealth,” Maloney said.

“Unfortunately at the State House, there is a serious push to allow illegal immigrants to obtain driver licenses and to make Massachusetts a sanctuary state. These actions would make our streets less safe. Sanctuary policies endanger Public Safety. Having lost my son to a drunk driving illegal immigrant, I know tragedy first hand. No one should experience the terrible lose I have. That’s why I am endorsing Jay McMahon for State Senate.”

“Jay McMahon is committed to protecting the public, respecting our laws, and stopping Massachusetts from being a magnet state for illegal immigrants, he will stand up for our legal residents. We need him in the State Senate,” continued Maloney.

Maloney made her endorsement on the eve of the Public Safety hearings on the Safe Communities Act.

If passed, the legislation would prohibit state and local law enforcement from working with ICE.

Maloney testified at the State House in opposition to the legislation.

Her goal was to put a face on the tragedy that can be caused by those who are here illegally.

Her son, Matthew Denice, was killed by an illegal immigrant who was drunk driving.

“We need safe streets, we need to enhance public safety, there is only one candidate in this race for the State Senate that has the backbone to fight this legislation with all his might, that person is Jay McMahon,” Maloney said.

“I am urging all mothers and fathers in Pembroke, Kingston, Plymouth, Bourne, Sandwich, and Falmouth to vote McMahon for Senate.”

McMahon is the only candidate in the State Senate race who has pledged to stop the issuance of driver licenses to illegal immigrants, ending sanctuary cities, and opposing Massachusetts becoming a sanctuary state.

McMahon’s campaign is gaining momentum as he has been endorsed by former U.S. Senate candidate Geoff Diehl, and the Massachusetts Taxpayers Best Ally organization.

Former New England Patriot Fred Smerlas will be appearing at an event for McMahon on Thursday, February 13th.