Jay McMahon Supports Reducing Sales Tax to 5%

BOURNE – Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate candidate Jay McMahon has announced his support for reducing the state sales tax to 5 percent.

“When this government mandated shutdown is over, we are going to need to re-energize our economy. I strongly believe that reducing the sales tax back to 5 percent will help get people out shopping again and it will encourage people to spend their tourist dollars on the Cape and Plymouth area,” he said in a statement.

Most importantly it will help families who have just lost their jobs due to the shutdown.”

McMahon said that he will file legislation and add a budget amendment to reduce the sales tax to 5 percent.

“The Commonwealth has had a surplus for the past couple of years. It is time to give taxpayers a break that will help their household budgets along with assisting the economy,” said McMahon.

“The state of New Hampshire can exist without a sales tax or state income tax. Massachusetts can afford to reduce its current sales tax by 1.25 percent.”

McMahon said extra revenue generated from the legalization of marijuana and the opening of new casinos means that the Commonwealth should be able to afford reducing sales tax.

McMahon, a Republican, is running again Democrat Susan Moran to fill the seat vacated by Vinny deMacedo, who left office for a job at Bridgewater State University.