Jean Kennedy Smith Dies at 92; Last Surviving Sibling of JFK

NEW YORK (AP) – Relatives say Jean Kennedy Smith, the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, has died at age 92.

Former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy confirmed to The Associated Press that his aunt had died.

A daughter told The New York Times she died Wednesday at her Manhattan home.

Smith served as ambassador to Ireland for five years under President Bill Clinton.

She also founded an arts education program that supports artists with disabilities.

She was the eighth of nine children born to Joseph P. and Rose Kennedy.

Smith was viewed for much of her life as a quiet sister who shunned the spotlight.