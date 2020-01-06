You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Second Republican Announces Run for Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate

Second Republican Announces Run for Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate

January 6, 2020


PLYMOUTH – Jesse Brown, a Republican from Plymouth, has announced his candidacy for State Senator in the Plymouth/Barnstable District in the special election to succeed former Senator Vinny deMacedo.

“The people of Plymouth and Barnstable deserve a senator who always puts people first”, said Brown.

The special election primary will be held on March 3rd and The general on March 31st.

The district encompasses the towns of Kingston, Pembroke, Plymouth, Bourne, Falmouth, and Sandwich.

Bourne resident Jay McMahon previously announced that he was running for the Republican nomination.

Five Democrats have said they will run, including Jack Stanton of Sandwich, Sue Moran of Falmouth, John Mahoney of Plymouth, Thomas Moakley of Falmouth and Becky Coletta of Pembroke.

DeMacedo stepped down to take a job at Bridgewater State University.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 