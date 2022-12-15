You are here: Home / NewsCenter / JetBlue to Offer Flights from Hyannis to NYC’s LaGuardia

JetBlue to Offer Flights from Hyannis to NYC’s LaGuardia

December 15, 2022

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Gateway Airport recently announced that JetBlue will start providing expanded service from Hyannis to New York City next year.

Beginning in the spring of 2023, summer seasonal service to LaGuardia Airport will be offered once a day. The airline will also continue to provide flights from the Cape to John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York City’s other major airport.

Airport Manager Katie Servis praised the decision, adding that it provides travelers with more options amid the busy summer months.

Tickets from Hyannis to LaGuardia will be on sale starting in January 2023.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


