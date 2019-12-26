You are here: Home / NewsCenter / JFK Letter Promising Santa Safe During Cold War on Display

December 25, 2019

Photo: John F. Kennedy Museum

BOSTON – Former President John F. Kennedy’s letter reassuring a young girl that Santa was safe during the Cold War is being featured by this month in Boston.

The JFK Presidential Library and Museum is displaying a carbon copy of the letter along with other holiday-themed artifacts in its lobby.

Kennedy’s 1961 letter was addressed to an 8-year-old Michigan girl, who wrote to the president about her concerns that the Russians would kill Santa if they tested a nuclear bomb in the North Pole.

Kennedy said Santa had told him recently that he was fine and was planning to deliver presents on Christmas as usual.

