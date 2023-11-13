JFK Museum Honors Sixtieth Anniversary Of President’s Passing With Special Event Slate

S

HYANNIS – The John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum is offering special programs throughout November in remembrance of President Kennedy on the sixtieth anniversary of his death.

A special screening of The History Channel’s new docuseries “Kennedy” is playing on weekdays until Friday, November 17 at the Scudder Family Center for Civic Engagement prior to its TV release on the 18, with daily showtimes at 10:30 am, 12:30 pm, and 2 pm.

On Saturday, November 25, the museum will host a free three-hour event to screen National Geographic’s JFK: One Day in America at 1 pm.

Seating is limited to fifty seats due to capacity issues, so reservations must be made in advance.

The series will conclude with two wreath-laying ceremonies to be held on Wednesday, November 22 on the anniversary of the President’s death, with one ceremony at 9 am at the JFK Memorial at 480 Ocean Street and another at 10 am at the Museum Courtyard by the statue of the President.

To learn more about events at the museum, click here.