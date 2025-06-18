You are here: Home / NewsCenter / JFK Museum to host Juneteenth celebration

June 18, 2025

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable is inviting the public to attend a Juneteenth celebration and flag-raising ceremony on Thursday, June 19, 2025, from noon to 1:30 pm at the outdoor courtyard of the JFK Hyannis Museum.

The event is organized in partnership with Amplify POC, the Cape Cod NAACP, and People of Action and will include a historical presentation regarding the Emancipation Proclamation and a reenactment of its enforcement in Texas at the end of the American Civil War.

The ceremony will also feature remarks from local community leaders honoring the contributions of black civil war heroes with ties to the region, and the flag bearers, all of whom are regional veterans.

Afterward, guests will be invited inside for a presentation by Cape Artist Robin Joyce Miller titled “A Sankofa Journey: the African in America – Part One”.

In the event of rain, the whole event will take place inside the museum.

