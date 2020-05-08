You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Jobless Rate Spikes to 14.7%, Highest Since Great Depression

Jobless Rate Spikes to 14.7%, Highest Since Great Depression

May 8, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record.

The figures are stark evidence of the damage the coronavirus has done to a now-shattered economy.

The losses reflect what has become a severe recession caused by sudden business shutdowns in nearly every industry.

Almost all the job growth achieved during the 11-year recovery from the Great Recession has now been lost in one month.

