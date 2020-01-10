Joe Kennedy to Campaign on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard

HYANNIS – U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy III will be visiting the Cape and Islands on Sunday for two town hall meetings with community members.

The candidate for U.S. Senate will first be at Camp Jabberwocky in Vineyard Haven from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kennedy will then visit Barnstable High School in Hyannis from 3 to 5 p.m.

Both meetings are open to members of the public. Attendees will be given the chance to meet Kennedy, and ask questions regarding his policies and candidacy.

Please contact Amanda Bernardo at 617-744-6658 or Amanda@kennedyforma.com if any specific accommodations are required. Requests for accommodations should be sent as soon as possible.

Kennedy is running against fellow Democrat and incumbent Senator Ed Markey for their party’s nomination.