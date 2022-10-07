You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Joint Base Cape Cod Shelter for Migrants Officially Closed

October 7, 2022

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – State officials said that the temporary sheltering operation at Joint Base Cape Cod for the 49 Venezuelan migrants has ended. 

All of the individuals are either transitioning to alternative housing or are leaving Massachusetts for opportunities in other states, said Director of Communications and Policy with the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security Elaine Driscoll in an email to media.

They thanked local non-profits for their assistance in the humanitarian response. 

The migrants arrived by plane on Martha’s Vineyard in mid-September from Texas

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claimed responsibility for the move, which has drawn outcry by local lawmakers and Massachusetts state legislators. 

