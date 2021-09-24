Judge Denies State Police Union Bid for Vaccination Delay

BOSTON (AP) — A Superior Court judge has turned down a request by the union that represents 1,800 Massachusetts State Police troopers to delay Gov. Charlie Baker’s state employee coronavirus vaccine mandate.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts filed a lawsuit last week saying the Oct. 17 deadline would cause troopers “irreparable harm” and they wanted more time to “negotiate the terms and conditions of their employment.”

Judge Jackie Cowin said in Thursday’s decision that a delay in implementation of the mandate would not serve the public interest.

She said the public interest is best-served by stopping the spread of the virus.

Baker announced the vaccine mandate last month.