Judge Denies State Police Union Bid for Vaccination Delay

September 24, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — A Superior Court judge has turned down a request by the union that represents 1,800 Massachusetts State Police troopers to delay Gov. Charlie Baker’s state employee coronavirus vaccine mandate.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts filed a lawsuit last week saying the Oct. 17 deadline would cause troopers “irreparable harm” and they wanted more time to “negotiate the terms and conditions of their employment.”

Judge Jackie Cowin said in Thursday’s decision that a delay in implementation of the mandate would not serve the public interest.

She said the public interest is best-served by stopping the spread of the virus.

Baker announced the vaccine mandate last month.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


