Judge: Facebook Must Provide Info Sought by Massachusetts AG

January 19, 2020

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts judge has ordered Facebook to turn over information to the state’s attorney general office regarding thousands of apps that the company suspects of misusing users’ data.

Starting in March 2018, Facebook began looking into the apps that have access to user data.

Its probe came after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica used ill-gotten information from millions of Facebook users through an app, then used the data to try to influence U.S. elections.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey launched an investigation around that time.

Facebook has argued that Healey’s office is seeking legally protected and privileged information.

A Facebook spokesman said the company is reviewing its options, including appeal.

