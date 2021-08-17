You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Jury in Cape Officer’s Slaying Ends 1st Day of Deliberations

August 17, 2021

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A jury deciding the fate of a man charged with killing a Cape Cod police officer in 2018 has ended its first day of deliberations without a verdict.

Deliberations are to resume Wednesday morning in the murder trial of Thomas Latanowich, of Somerville.

Latanowich was indicted in Barnstable Superior Court in the shooting death of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon.

The 32-year-old officer was killed in April 2018 while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant for a possible probation violation at a Barnstable home.

Gannon’s dog, Nero, also was shot but survived.

The Associated Press

