You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Justice Department Dropping Flynn’s Trump-Russia Case

Justice Department Dropping Flynn’s Trump-Russia Case

May 8, 2020

Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, discusses global threats during the Aspen Security Forum in Aspen, Colorado, July 26, 2014. DoD photo by Claudette Roulo

WASHINGTON (AP) — There has been another dramatic turn in the case of President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Justice Department says it’s dropping its criminal case against Flynn. The court filing Thursday was quickly celebrated by Trump.

The president said he hoped a “big price” would be paid by officials who had accused Flynn of lying about his conversation with the Russian ambassador during the 2016 political campaign.

That was part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of contacts between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

Flynn admitted his guilt and became a key cooperator for Mueller’s probe but later asked to withdraw his guilty plea.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 