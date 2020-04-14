You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Keating, Barnstable Officials Highlight Mental Health Resources During Outbreak

April 14, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Tips and resources to preserve mental health during the COVID-19 outbreak were recently offered by Congressman Bill Keating as well as the Town of Barnstable.

Keating said that the circumstances revolving around the outbreak can lead to things like depression and stress.

“The loss of a job or the interruption of a job, along with being sequestered, those things are real issues,” Keating explained.

Barnstable officials highlighted resources that can be used by residents if they need support for their mental and emotional well-being. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is offering a “Call 2 Talk” program to provide confidential help 24/7.

Keating, who represents Cape Cod in Congress and lives in Bourne, reminded residents that they are not alone in this time, and that people need to work together to slow the spread of the virus.

“Everyone that’s going through this, I hope realizes: all of us that are doing this are doing our part to fight this disease,” he said.

Keating said that as tests become more available and more progress on research is made, residents have to be prepared for the number of coronavirus cases to rise.

Multiple towns throughout Barnstable County offer hotlines that can be accessed for support. A list of numbers to call can be found on the Barnstable County Human Services website, which can be accessed by clicking here.

The Town of Barnstable has also launched a website for health resources within the town, which can be found by clicking here.

