Keating Blasts Trump Administration for H-2B Visa Requirements

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security announced the issuance of additional H-2B visas last week, but Congressman Bill Keating says new rules will hurt Cape Cod employers.

One of the requirements for H-2B visa applications includes matching start dates for petitions and employers. Keating said that would make it more difficult for businesses seeking temporary workers later in the year.

The department also requires that 10,000 of the 35,000 additional nonagricultural temporary visas allocated for the second half of the year must be filled by workers from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

Keating said that will limit visas from the countries of many seasonal Cape Cod workers.

“The Trump Administration either does not understand or simply does not care about the needs of seasonal business across the nation,” Keating said.

“Not only is the total amount of visas released by DHS insufficient to meet the needs of seasonal business owners, their claim that this new criteria they are instituting is to combat fraud is a farce.”

The Bourne Democrat said releasing the visas only adds increased uncertainty to the process and pre-determining what countries are eligible for about a third of the visas puts additional strain on businesses who rely on returning workers from other countries.

Keating led a bipartisan effort to send a letter to acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf asking for swift relief to thousands of small businesses which rely on the H-2B visas. The letter was signed by 189 of his colleagues.

“I would say that [the] announcement shows that President Trump doesn’t understand that placing these restrictions is not effecting immigration but crippling small businesses, except that he liberally uses the H-2B process himself at his properties. So he should know all too well.”

Of the 35,000 additional visas, 20,000 will be released on April 1. The remaining 15,000 will be released on May 15.