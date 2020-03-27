Keating Explains How Stimulus Bill Will Impact Cape and Islands

HYANNIS – A $2 trillion bill to soften the blow the coronavirus has had on the country will be going before the U.S. House of Representatives Friday, after the Senate gave their approval Wednesday.

U.S. Representative Bill Keating will be voting on the bill.

Keating said that the price tag, while large, is necessary, as it tackles core issues of the COVID-19 outbreak. The bill aims to secure funding to aid medical resources and small businesses, among other things.

“This is something that addresses, in an unprecedented way, the crisis that we’re facing as a country, both health-wise and economically,” Keating said.

Many Americans will receive checks worth $1,200 if the bill passes, plus an additional $500 for each child in their families. Extra unemployment money for four months is also included in the bill, along with additional funds for state and local governments.

The congressman said local businesses and employees alike have been impacted by the outbreak. As the summer approaches, tourism and restaurant industries are just some of the facets of life on the Cape and Islands that are taking hits.

“These are the things that disproportionately hurt us,” Keating said.

“That’s why the small business funds that are there are so important.”

Keating said that everyone should do their part to prevent the spread of the virus, by maintaining social distancing and good hygienic practices.

He thanked medical workers for being on the “front lines” of the fight against the virus. He said that going forward, addressing problems with the healthcare system during the pandemic is vital to overcome COVID-19.

Keating’s offices are still open to be contacted, although remotely.