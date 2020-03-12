Keating Introduces Resolution to End Violence Against Women During War

WASHINGTON – Congressmen William Keating introduced a House resolution this week urging an end to the use of sexual and gender-based violence against women as a weapon of war.

Keating, a Bourne democrat who serves as the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia, Energy and the Environment, said world leaders should make a commitment to ending these crimes and ensure women are empowered to be active players in their lives and not be pawns of war.

“Violence against women and girls – particularly in the theater of war – is a story as old as time, but it is an outdated story that needs to stop being told,” Keating said.

Last April, Germany submitted a draft of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2467, which reaffirmed its commitment to the full implementation of previous resolutions on women, peace and security, and declared opposition to the use of sexual and gender-based violence in armed conflict.

Keating said the language that was previously agreed to by consensus in the United Nations Security Council was opposed and threatened to be vetoes by the U.S. delegation on the grounds that it could be interpreted as supporting abortion.

Keating’s resolution makes clear that the US House of Representatives believes the United States should:

Respect, protect and fulfill women’s and girl’s right to bodily autonomy.

Support all international efforts to ensure universal access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health information and services, free of discrimination, coercion and violence.

Update and implement the United States National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security, to include an increased focus on the full health of women and girls, including sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Prioritize the rights and needs of women and girls and ensure their full, equal, meaningful and effective participation in all areas that affect them.

Create an environment to ensure women and girls human rights defenders can perform their important role and are protected against violations and abuse.

This resolution is endorsed by the Center for Reproductive Rights.