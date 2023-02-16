Keating on Cape to Highlight $3.5M for Independence House

HYANNIS -Independence House, a service that provides help for those facing or who have faced domestic and sexual violence, will benefit from about $3.46 million in federal money.

U.S. Representative for Massachusetts Bill Keating helped secure the funds alongside lawmakers including U.S. Senators for Massachusetts Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren.

Keating will be on Cape today to discuss the money, as well as highlight domestic violence support with local leaders including Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley and Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois.

The Independence House, Inc. website can be found here.

There 24-hour hotline is (800) 439 6507.