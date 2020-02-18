Kelley Foundation Reaches Agreement with Cape Cod Foundation

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Edward Bangs Kelley and Elza Kelley Foundation has entered into an agreement with the Cape Cod Foundation.

The Cape Cod Foundation will now handle administrative management and day-to-day operations of the Kelley Foundation and coordinate grant and scholarship processes with its board of directors and members.

“This agreement enables us to take advantage of the strong foundation management expertise of The Cape Cod Foundation,” said Bert Talerman, President of the Kelley Foundation Board of Directors.

“In addition to giving us access to the background, tools, and knowledge of the Foundation, it will make it possible for our Board and members to devote more of their time to the Kelley Foundation’s strategic investments in our community.”

The Kelley Foundation was founded in 1954 by Dr. Julius G. Kelley, the superintendent of what was then the Barnstable County Hospital in Pocasset, and Edward Bangs Kelley, a successful retired businessman born on the Cape.

The mission of the foundation was to promote the health and welfare of the inhabitants of Barnstable County.

The foundation received $25,000 and a few securities from the estate of E.B. Kelley after his death in 1955.

Through additional bequests and donations, the foundation currently has assets totaling over $8 million.

Over the last 20 years, it has distributed more than $5 million in scholarships and grants to support health, social services, cultural, educational, and environmental needs on Cape Cod.

“The Kelley Foundation’s impact on Cape Cod has been significant,” said Kristin O’Malley, President and CEO of The Cape Cod Foundation.

“We have collaborated on several initiatives over the years and see this partnership as another way to leverage resources and maximize impact in our community.”

The Cape Cod Foundation was founded as a community foundation in 1989 with a single $10,000 scholarship.

Today, the foundation’s assets exceed $65 million.

The organization has distributed $75 million in grants and scholarships to nonprofit organizations and students on Cape Cod.